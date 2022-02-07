Senior C# Full Stack Web Developer Full Remote R800k to R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

An Asset Management hub in the heart of Cape Town, is adopting a Microservices architecture, supported with Kubernetes, and working with RESTful APIs, React-Redux stack, JavaScript, and .Net Core.
These guys are in search of a Senior Full Stack Web Developer – C# to join their innovative coding environment.
This is a full remote set-up, initially, due to Covid19, however they’ll go back to the office ad hoc once restrictions lift.
You can expect progressive leave, free coffee + lunch, and an on-site gym!
So, if you understand deep software engineering practices for the full SDLC, look no further and APPLY NOW!
Requirements:
- BSc Degree required with good grades
- 8+ years’ exp in C# and the .Net stack
- Solid experience in .Net Core, SQL, PostgreSQL
- On the front end you have worked with the JavaScript stack including React
- Equipped to build enterprise-wide systems
- Cloud – AWS
- Design patterns and Event Driven Architecture
- Microservices; Docker and Kubernetes, RabbitMQ
