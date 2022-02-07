Senior C# Full Stack Web Developer Full Remote R800k to R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

An Asset Management hub in the heart of Cape Town, is adopting a Microservices architecture, supported with Kubernetes, and working with RESTful APIs, React-Redux stack, JavaScript, and .Net Core.

These guys are in search of a Senior Full Stack Web Developer – C# to join their innovative coding environment.

This is a full remote set-up, initially, due to Covid19, however they’ll go back to the office ad hoc once restrictions lift.

You can expect progressive leave, free coffee + lunch, and an on-site gym!

So, if you understand deep software engineering practices for the full SDLC, look no further and APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

BSc Degree required with good grades

8+ years’ exp in C# and the .Net stack

Solid experience in .Net Core, SQL, PostgreSQL

On the front end you have worked with the JavaScript stack including React

Equipped to build enterprise-wide systems

Cloud – AWS

Design patterns and Event Driven Architecture

Microservices; Docker and Kubernetes, RabbitMQ

Reference Number for this position is TRA53333 which is a permanent position based in Western Cape (full remote set up) offering a cost to company salary of up to R800k to R1.1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

