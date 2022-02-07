Senior Data Engineer at Fourier Recruitment

Market Leader Seeks Senior Data Engineer – PTAYou will work in a team solving complex problems to deliver data-driven insights to the business. This role is the lead technical role responsible for designing and maintaining our Enterprise Data Warehouse in the Azure. You will play a key role in designing the future of After market Parts. Responsibilities

Take ownership of our enterprise-level, cloud Data Warehouse and Lake;

Design data engineering solutions to meet business requirements and help deliver data-driven insights;

Build scalable data pipelines that clean, transform, and aggregate data from different sources using appropriate tools and technologies;

Collaborate with data scientists and business analysts to prepare data sets for analytical modelling; and

Identify ways to enhance data quality and reliability.Minimum Requirements

Graduate degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or Engineering.Requirements

5+ years of advanced relational SQL database experience including the ability to write and debug complex SQL queries;

Experience in designing, building, and performance tuning complex Data Warehouse and Lake designs;

Experience in building, optimizing, and managing data pipelines for large and complex data sets;

Experience with using and designing solutions in the Azure Cloud:

o Azure Storage

o Azure Data Lake

o Azure SQL Database

o Azure Data Factory

o Azure Synapse Analytics, and others.

Experience using Python in data intensive environments will be highly beneficial.

