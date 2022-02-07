Senior Data Engineer at Fourier Recruitment

Market Leader Seeks Senior Data Engineer – PTAYou will work in a team solving complex problems to deliver data-driven insights to the business. This role is the lead technical role responsible for designing and maintaining our Enterprise Data Warehouse in the Azure. You will play a key role in designing the future of After market Parts. Responsibilities
Take ownership of our enterprise-level, cloud Data Warehouse and Lake;
Design data engineering solutions to meet business requirements and help deliver data-driven insights;
Build scalable data pipelines that clean, transform, and aggregate data from different sources using appropriate tools and technologies;
Collaborate with data scientists and business analysts to prepare data sets for analytical modelling; and
Identify ways to enhance data quality and reliability.Minimum Requirements
Graduate degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or Engineering.Requirements
5+ years of advanced relational SQL database experience including the ability to write and debug complex SQL queries;
Experience in designing, building, and performance tuning complex Data Warehouse and Lake designs;
Experience in building, optimizing, and managing data pipelines for large and complex data sets;
Experience with using and designing solutions in the Azure Cloud:
- o Azure Storage
- o Azure Data Lake
- o Azure SQL Database
- o Azure Data Factory
- o Azure Synapse Analytics, and others.
Experience using Python in data intensive environments will be highly beneficial.