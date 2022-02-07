Senior DevOps Engineer at Ntice Search

An established Cape Town based financial services provider is looking for Senior DevOps Engineer / DevOps Lead to join their team. Drive, attitude, team fit and proven record of achieving things in the DevOps space is essential. Having embraced flexible working, location may be discussed.The ideal person for this positionwould already be in a DevOps position but a professional coming from a development background who has proven their track record with working within the DevOps space will also be considered.Your skills:
- Experienced with Microsoft Azure and DevOps
- Experienced with Infrastructure as Code
- Experienced with Configuration Management
- Experienced with High Availability deployment
- Experienced with build pipelines and CI/CD in general
- Experienced with Team City & Octopus Deploy
- Experienced with Artefact management using Nuget
- Experienced with relational database design and Microsoft SQL
- Experienced using a scripting language such as Powershell, Bash, etc.
- Experienced with REST APIs, JSON and the underlying protocols (HTTP/S, TCP/IP), and familiarity with CDN services
- Experienced with version control (Git) and a good understanding of branching and merging
- Experienced with monitoring tools like Redgate SQL Monitor, Zabbix, etc.
- Experienced with Windows Server and IIS
- Experienced working as part of an Agile Scrum team
- BONUS: Experienced using a programming language such as C#, C++, C, JAVA, etc.
- BONUS: Experienced with Kubernetes and Docker
