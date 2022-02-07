Senior Frontend Developer (Vue OR React OR Angular) – JHB North – up to R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join this ever-growing software development Company who prides themselves in giving their consumers an amazing experience.

As a Senior Frontend Developer, you will be working with both client and server-side application logic.

You should be able to write, clean, maintain efficient, robust highly scalable, reusable secure and high performing application.

You need to have strong hands-on experience on Angular, React, Vue and related JS Frameworks and Libraries.

Requirements:

Senior Frontend Developer

React

Vue

Angular

HTML5

CSS3

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

