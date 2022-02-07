Senior SAP Project Manager

Role Purpose:

As a Senior SAP Project Manager, you’ll be responsible for managing projects within the finance department. You will ensure that all project milestones are met, and any risks or issues are resolved in an efficient manner. You should have experience with SAP project management and/or leading other people on tasks related to it.

Qualifications:

Degree or national diploma from accredited tertiary institution, with postgraduate business qualification

Certification with accredited project management institution (Such as Prince, PMBOK etc.) Experience

10+ years experience in project and project management, of which at least 8 years managing complex business and technology projects

SAP project implementation experience Knowledge

Business Acumen

Project Management

Finance Management Competencies

Analytical Thinking

Enables Team Success

Quality Orientation

Relationship Management and Networking

Creating and Conceptualizing

Organizing and Executing

Strategic Impact

Enterprising and Performing

Organizational Awareness

Communicating with Impact

Requirements:

The project manager will take overall responsibility for the initiation, planning, reporting and delivery of projects across the portfolio from inception to completion, including:

Overall management and co-ordination of the projects

Define the projects measurable objectives and goals

Design the project and scope the component parts into deliverables with clear scope boundaries and objectives

Produce a project flight plan and proactively monitor overall progress against this plan

Ensure that the project has the required capability and capacity

Work according to project governance frameworks and ensure that the project complies with all relevant delivery standards

Manage the coherence and inter-dependencies between the project and other related projects

Manage the project scope, risks, and budget

Report progress of the project at regular intervals to the relevant project governance forum

Monitor and respond to issues

Manage third-party contributions to the project

Manage the communications with stakeholders

Management of the project delivery teams (e.g., PM’s, PSA etc.) during the life of the project

Learn more/Apply for this position