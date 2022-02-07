Role Purpose:
As a Senior SAP Project Manager, you’ll be responsible for managing projects within the finance department. You will ensure that all project milestones are met, and any risks or issues are resolved in an efficient manner. You should have experience with SAP project management and/or leading other people on tasks related to it.
Qualifications:
- Degree or national diploma from accredited tertiary institution, with postgraduate business qualification
- Certification with accredited project management institution (Such as Prince, PMBOK etc.) Experience
- 10+ years experience in project and project management, of which at least 8 years managing complex business and technology projects
- SAP project implementation experience Knowledge
- Business Acumen
- Project Management
- Finance Management Competencies
- Analytical Thinking
- Enables Team Success
- Quality Orientation
- Relationship Management and Networking
- Creating and Conceptualizing
- Organizing and Executing
- Strategic Impact
- Enterprising and Performing
- Organizational Awareness
- Communicating with Impact
Requirements:
- The project manager will take overall responsibility for the initiation, planning, reporting and delivery of projects across the portfolio from inception to completion, including:
- Overall management and co-ordination of the projects
- Define the projects measurable objectives and goals
- Design the project and scope the component parts into deliverables with clear scope boundaries and objectives
- Produce a project flight plan and proactively monitor overall progress against this plan
- Ensure that the project has the required capability and capacity
- Work according to project governance frameworks and ensure that the project complies with all relevant delivery standards
- Manage the coherence and inter-dependencies between the project and other related projects
- Manage the project scope, risks, and budget
- Report progress of the project at regular intervals to the relevant project governance forum
- Monitor and respond to issues
- Manage third-party contributions to the project
- Manage the communications with stakeholders
- Management of the project delivery teams (e.g., PM’s, PSA etc.) during the life of the project