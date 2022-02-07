SharePoint Specialist

Feb 7, 2022

  • Responsible for SharePoint management, maintenance, and administration to ensure ongoing system support, reliability, availability, and optimisation.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Diploma in computer science or IT related qualification.
  • ITIL foundation certificate (added advantage).
  • SharePoint relevant certificate.
  • Over 5 years of SharePoint administration experience.
  • Programming experience (added advantage).
  • Experience managing and administration of enterprise-level O365 SharePoint 2013.
  • Experience troubleshooting issues and providing customer support for service requests related to O365 SharePoint Online and on-premises environments.
  • Working knowledge of current messaging and collaboration systems software protocols and standards.
  • Experience in configuring, administering, and monitoring Exchange Active Sync services.
  • Ability to solve complex SharePoint issues.

POSITION OUTPUTS
Operational:

  • Responsible for managing SharePoint sites and accounts, including configuration, custom features deployment.
  • Manage the companies SharePoint environment and enhancement as per business requirements by adhering to the development process (SDLC) and Change Management process (ITIL).
  • Responsible for understanding business and the requirements that drive the analysis and design of technical solutions.
  • Management and maintenance of site content, structure settings, site hierarchy, and site collection navigation.
  • Utilisation of Sharegate tool /relevant tool for migrations of SharePoint sites and collections to the O365 SharePoint Online Environment.
  • Update documentation, check validity and accuracy on all documentation used by the end users, site owners and Administrators.
  • Provide 1st and 2nd line support for SharePoint and liaising with the Service provider where necessary.
  • Troubleshoot issues/incidents and provide user support.
  • Analyse SharePoint application problems, recommend solutions and technologies to meet business security and information security objectives.
  • Analyse and recommend SharePoint enhancement, updates, and upgrades.
  • Administer and configure SharePoint and share knowledge with IT team.
  • Ensuring security and critical applications patches are maintained by liaising with the service provider.

Reporting:

  • Produce necessary reports based on requests.
  • Input into management reports as and when required.

Processes and continuous improvement

  • Determines and implements security standards for the SharePoint platform.
  • Designs and builds high availability solutions to ensure platform resiliency.
  • Designs and implements a comprehensive structure that logically organises related components into a hierarchical structure across the SharePoint platform.
  • Provides subject matter knowledge to IT resources and business stakeholders in leveraging, conceptualising, developing, and implementing SharePoint solutions to address business needs.
  • Collaborates with IT resources to integrate SharePoint modules with other systems.
  • Creates and maintains technical documentations such as the SharePoint platform.
  • Maintaining and updating SharePoint application.

Adhoc Tasks:

  • Recommend best practices to achieve business objectives, advises on risk assumptions for any variances granted, and provides alternatives to achieve desired end results.
  • Maintains SharePoint documentation and configuration data for regulatory and audit purposes.
  • Perform any reasonable tasks as and when required by the Line Manager and Functional Manager.
  • Share knowledge with internal and external stakeholders for support purposes.

Participate in projects integrating with SharePoint and provide input where required

Desired Skills:

  • SharePoint management
  • SharePoint administration
  • O365 SharePoint Online

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position