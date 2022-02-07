SharePoint Specialist

- Responsible for SharePoint management, maintenance, and administration to ensure ongoing system support, reliability, availability, and optimisation.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Diploma in computer science or IT related qualification.
- ITIL foundation certificate (added advantage).
- SharePoint relevant certificate.
- Over 5 years of SharePoint administration experience.
- Programming experience (added advantage).
- Experience managing and administration of enterprise-level O365 SharePoint 2013.
- Experience troubleshooting issues and providing customer support for service requests related to O365 SharePoint Online and on-premises environments.
- Working knowledge of current messaging and collaboration systems software protocols and standards.
- Experience in configuring, administering, and monitoring Exchange Active Sync services.
- Ability to solve complex SharePoint issues.
POSITION OUTPUTS
Operational:
- Responsible for managing SharePoint sites and accounts, including configuration, custom features deployment.
- Manage the companies SharePoint environment and enhancement as per business requirements by adhering to the development process (SDLC) and Change Management process (ITIL).
- Responsible for understanding business and the requirements that drive the analysis and design of technical solutions.
- Management and maintenance of site content, structure settings, site hierarchy, and site collection navigation.
- Utilisation of Sharegate tool /relevant tool for migrations of SharePoint sites and collections to the O365 SharePoint Online Environment.
- Update documentation, check validity and accuracy on all documentation used by the end users, site owners and Administrators.
- Provide 1st and 2nd line support for SharePoint and liaising with the Service provider where necessary.
- Troubleshoot issues/incidents and provide user support.
- Analyse SharePoint application problems, recommend solutions and technologies to meet business security and information security objectives.
- Analyse and recommend SharePoint enhancement, updates, and upgrades.
- Administer and configure SharePoint and share knowledge with IT team.
- Ensuring security and critical applications patches are maintained by liaising with the service provider.
Reporting:
- Produce necessary reports based on requests.
- Input into management reports as and when required.
Processes and continuous improvement
- Determines and implements security standards for the SharePoint platform.
- Designs and builds high availability solutions to ensure platform resiliency.
- Designs and implements a comprehensive structure that logically organises related components into a hierarchical structure across the SharePoint platform.
- Provides subject matter knowledge to IT resources and business stakeholders in leveraging, conceptualising, developing, and implementing SharePoint solutions to address business needs.
- Collaborates with IT resources to integrate SharePoint modules with other systems.
- Creates and maintains technical documentations such as the SharePoint platform.
- Maintaining and updating SharePoint application.
Adhoc Tasks:
- Recommend best practices to achieve business objectives, advises on risk assumptions for any variances granted, and provides alternatives to achieve desired end results.
- Maintains SharePoint documentation and configuration data for regulatory and audit purposes.
- Perform any reasonable tasks as and when required by the Line Manager and Functional Manager.
- Share knowledge with internal and external stakeholders for support purposes.
Participate in projects integrating with SharePoint and provide input where required
Desired Skills:
- SharePoint management
- SharePoint administration
- O365 SharePoint Online
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma