Solutions Architect at Sabenza IT

We have an exciting position available for a Solutions Architect to join our clients team within the FMCG vertical in Stellenbosch.

Stellenbosch is known for its natural beauty and oak-lined avenues, Cape Dutch architecture, history and culture and of course its wine routes, so despite its heritage it retains a youthful vibe. This position comes with excellent company perks and is set in one of the best places to live in South Africa in our view with excellent facilities that will entertain every member of the family.

Location: Stellenbosch

Skills and experience required:

Qualification in BSc in Computer Science or relevant field

8+ years’ proven work experience as a Data Architect, Data Scientist, Data Analyst or similar role

In-depth understanding of database structure principles

Experience gathering and analyzing system requirements

Knowledge of data mining and segmentation techniques

Experience in data modelling techniques

Expertise in SQL and SAP Data Warehousing (HANA, BW)

Familiarity with data visualization tools (e.g.Tableau, SAP Lumira and R)

Good insight into Agile work practices, in particular SAFe

Good knowledge and insight in the FMCG value chain would be advantageous

Ability to use managing by project principles to manage projects successfully.

High level of computer literacy in Microsoft office suite and SAP (Advanced skills in Excel and PowerPoint will be required)

Excellent communication skills and the ability to build and maintain effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Strong presentation skills and ability to communicate with persuasion at Board level

Strong analytical skills and strategic ability to interpret various data

Strategic/action orientation, self-driven and innovative

Demonstrated business acumen and technical knowledge within area of responsibility

Exhibit sound judgment and professionalism in all aspects of the position

Able to differentiate between conflicting priorities and issues to identify underlying causes

Strong decision-making and problem-solving ability

Desired Skills:

Visualization Tools eg Tableau

SAP Data Ware Housing

SQL

data mining and segmentation techniques

database structure principles

Strong analytical skills

Learn more/Apply for this position