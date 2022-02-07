Web Classic Developer (LifeRay) – G1742 at Mediro ICT

As IT Specialist Portals and WCMS you are refining the web content management solution, adapting it to new requirements, steering the operations and maintenance providers and translating requirements into work packages that can be passed on to the providers. Furthermore, you are supporting our architecture and security team with cloud related and infrastructure/security skills.
- Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
- Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
- Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified
- Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
- Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
- Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
- perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems
- ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
- propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
Minimum Requirements
- Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
- TIL certification (advantageous)
- Minimum of 8 years IT working experience
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)
- Minimum 6 years experience in an operations environment
- Deep ITSM knowledge
- Experience in Operations and structure teams
- Functional knowledge
- Understand Processes, deep process knowledge in BMW processes
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience.
- AGILE Project Management knowledge
- JAVA and SAP BW know how beneficial
- Quality Management
- Mentoring
- Understanding of IT Infrastructure and relations between components.
- ITPM process knowledge and work experience (advantageous)
- Java EE Platform
- Web Technologies
- Web Application Servers
- Access Management
- User- and Infrastructure Management
- IT Security
- Agile Methodologies
- Incident Management (IM)
- Release Planning
- Second Level Support
- Security Patching
- Software configuration
- Software License Management
- Software Patching
- Start Up Management (SUM)
- Sub-Product Owner
- System Monitoring
- Systems Monitoring
- Technical Continuity Management (TCM)
- Technical Lifecycle Management (TLM)
- Technical Support
- Third Level Support