Web Classic Developer (LifeRay) – G1742 at Mediro ICT

As IT Specialist Portals and WCMS you are refining the web content management solution, adapting it to new requirements, steering the operations and maintenance providers and translating requirements into work packages that can be passed on to the providers. Furthermore, you are supporting our architecture and security team with cloud related and infrastructure/security skills.

Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets

Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required

Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified

Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required

Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes

perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems

ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Minimum Requirements

Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience

TIL certification (advantageous)

Minimum of 8 years IT working experience

ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)

Minimum 6 years experience in an operations environment

Deep ITSM knowledge

Experience in Operations and structure teams

Functional knowledge

Understand Processes, deep process knowledge in BMW processes

ITIL process knowledge and work experience.

AGILE Project Management knowledge

JAVA and SAP BW know how beneficial

Quality Management

Mentoring

Understanding of IT Infrastructure and relations between components.

ITPM process knowledge and work experience (advantageous)

Java EE Platform

Web Technologies

Web Application Servers

Access Management

User- and Infrastructure Management

IT Security

Agile Methodologies

Incident Management (IM)

Release Planning

Second Level Support

Security Patching

Software configuration

Software License Management

Software Patching

Start Up Management (SUM)

Sub-Product Owner

System Monitoring

Systems Monitoring

Technical Continuity Management (TCM)

Technical Lifecycle Management (TLM)

Technical Support

Third Level Support

