Zoho grows Workplace user base

Zoho has announced that its enterprise collaboration and communications platform, Workplace, now serves more than 16-million users globally.

“Zoho has always been about persistent long-term execution, and our investment in Zoho Workplace attests to that. As competitors continue to raise prices or eliminate free editions for those who need them most, Workplace continues to serve businesses and professionals with a feature-rich suite that increases productivity while remaining broadly affordable,” says Andrew Bourne, regional manager for Africa at Zoho. “Our ad-free approach and respect towards user privacy will add to the overall experience that our solution provides.”

Zoho Workplace experienced 34% year-to-year growth in 2021, with more than 40% of new customers making the switch from Google and Microsoft. Growth was strong in all segments, with the SMB customer base increasing 40%, mid-sized by 36%, and enterprises by more than 20%. In Africa, Workplace saw 59% growth.

“Zoho is unique amongst its productivity suite competitors for not rolling out a cost increase for 2022, nor removing their freemium offerings,” comments Thomas Randall, senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. “Other providers have justified price add-ons and increases to reflect the additional value they believe their customers have received over the pandemic for using their tools. Yet freemium offerings and price consistency have been central for many customers and businesses to stay afloat during lockdowns.

“Now that such offerings are in short supply, Zoho will likely see increased demand for their Workplace services as customers seek strong ROI for productivity and collaboration software.”