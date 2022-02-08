Biztalk Developer

Are you skilled in inter-software communication and looking for a new, exciting venture?

One of the leading insurance powerhouses is looking for a Biztalk Developer to join them on this magnificent journey.

Technical Skills:

BizTalk 2010/2016

Orchestrations, Integration Design Patterns, XSLT.

Complex transformations, Custom Pipelines, Custom Pipelines Components.

Oracle/MQSC/SQL/FTP/SFTP/WCF adapters.

Experience with the Microsoft .Net Framework, C# coding and the Visual Studio IDE

C# Helper classes, SQL, BAM, BizTalk 360, Azure DevOps – Build & Release Pipelines, CICD.

Good knowledge of Biztalk platform and able to provide technical guidance to development and Support team

Good knowledge of BizTalk Administration, Incident Management, Production Support.

BizTalk Migration Knowledge.

