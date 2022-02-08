Biztalk Developer

Feb 8, 2022

Are you skilled in inter-software communication and looking for a new, exciting venture?

One of the leading insurance powerhouses is looking for a Biztalk Developer to join them on this magnificent journey.

Technical Skills:

  • BizTalk 2010/2016
  • Orchestrations, Integration Design Patterns, XSLT.
  • Complex transformations, Custom Pipelines, Custom Pipelines Components.
  • Oracle/MQSC/SQL/FTP/SFTP/WCF adapters.
  • Experience with the Microsoft .Net Framework, C# coding and the Visual Studio IDE
  • C# Helper classes, SQL, BAM, BizTalk 360, Azure DevOps – Build & Release Pipelines, CICD.
  • Good knowledge of Biztalk platform and able to provide technical guidance to development and Support team
  • Good knowledge of BizTalk Administration, Incident Management, Production Support.
  • BizTalk Migration Knowledge.

Be the difference, enhance your career! Apply today

Desired Skills:

  • biztalk
  • oracle
  • c#
  • devops
  • sql

