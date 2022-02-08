Are you skilled in inter-software communication and looking for a new, exciting venture?
One of the leading insurance powerhouses is looking for a Biztalk Developer to join them on this magnificent journey.
Technical Skills:
- BizTalk 2010/2016
- Orchestrations, Integration Design Patterns, XSLT.
- Complex transformations, Custom Pipelines, Custom Pipelines Components.
- Oracle/MQSC/SQL/FTP/SFTP/WCF adapters.
- Experience with the Microsoft .Net Framework, C# coding and the Visual Studio IDE
- C# Helper classes, SQL, BAM, BizTalk 360, Azure DevOps – Build & Release Pipelines, CICD.
- Good knowledge of Biztalk platform and able to provide technical guidance to development and Support team
- Good knowledge of BizTalk Administration, Incident Management, Production Support.
- BizTalk Migration Knowledge.
