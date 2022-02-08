Data Scientist (Finance HCM Strategy)

PURPOSE

Data Scientist will be responsible for the application of data science and advanced quantitative methods, which include machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics to enable key strategic, tactical, and operational use-cases within the domain of finance, and human capital, as per the client’s Digital Strategic Framework. Responsible for the end-to-end data Lifecyle – from strategic planning, data collection, through monitoring, evaluation, and incremental improvement.

KEY WORK OUTPUT AND ACCOUNTABILITIES

Support the chief digital officer and snr data architect using a variety of state-of-the-art cloud based technologies to solve data analysis and prediction problems.

Identify and act on new opportunities for data driven business in data science and analytics.

Recognise when existing solutions can be generalised to solve new problems and address new data-as-a-service verticals

Work in a collaborative environment developing data science methods, tools, and algorithms to solve problems.

Become fluent in analytical modelling using the client’s internal data modelling platforms and tool;

Continuously learn and apply latest and fit-for-purpose, open-source and proprietary tools and technologies to achieve results, including some or all of the following:

Cloud

Microsoft Azure (must)

AWS

Google Cloud

Big Data

Mondodb

Hadoop

Cassandra

Machine Learning

Kubeflow

Tensorflow

PyTorch

Analytics and visualisation

Microsoft PowerBi (must)

Microsoft Excel (must)

Google Charts

Languages

Python (must)

R (must)

SQL (must)

Associated tools and technologies as they become available, and the platform evolves

Load and merge data originating from diverse sources

Performa data cleansing, and quality management

Pre-process and Transform data for model building and analysis

Troubleshoot data quality issues and work with team members to reach solutions

Perform descriptive analytics to discover trend and pattern in the data

Create visualizations, including dashboards to provide insights on large data sets and input to finished reports

Develop predictive models for business solutions

Deploy predictive and other models to production.

Analyse output products to assure data quality and conformance to requirements.

Develop technical specification for 3rd party platform data integration and streaming

Participate in continuous improvement efforts to increase available data quality and speed of delivery

Address ad-hoc domain-specific data analytic requirements from domain or cluster leaders; and a continuously deliver user-centric data visualisations, publications, and products

KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED TO DO THE JOB:

ETL

Machine learning

Keyword extraction

Topic Modelling

Text Mining

Deep learning

Programming

Data Modelling

Database configuration and management

Data visualisation

Data analysis

Predictive analytics

Agile

Exposure to financial services

Business acumen

SKILLS / ABILITIES REQUIRED TO DO THE JOB:

Ability to develop machine learning tools built in using python, R

Ability to manage both structured and unstructured data using SQL

Ability to visualise data using various tools

Ability to model data for prediction

Ability to manage time and project deliverables

Ability to communicate with executives and senior management across sectors (the client, local government, government, and industry)

Basic understanding of finance and human capital management processes

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES REQUIRED FOR THIS JOB:

Project Management

Problem solving and analytical

Diligence

Good business judgment

Incumbent to be result and self-driven

Good communication skills

Self-direction and eagerness to learn

Independent worker

Strong time-management skills

The ability to work on multiple projects for multiple stakeholders

The ability work and deliver under pressure

The ability to build internal and external relationships

The ability to solve problems.

The ability to rotate around a problem, to see if solutions can be gained in different ways.

The ability to work in an ever changing, unstructured environment.

The ability to learn new data tools and technologies speedily and deploy

The ability to work as part of a team, with vastly differing skill sets and opinions.

The ability to contribute ideas to the quorum.

The ability to mentor and provide guidance for other team members.

A systems approach to thinking, as opposed to a siloed approach. The candidate needs to understand how their work affects the greater system.

The ability to work without supervision and take accountability for the work they deliver.

The ability to liaise with a client, sifting through the fluff and extracting the actual requirements.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s or Honour’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Physics, Econometrics, Actuarial Science or equivalent experience

Masters in Statistics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Physics, Econometrics, an advantage

3+ years data science and analysis experience

Proficient in Python and database technologies

