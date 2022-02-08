Full Stack Java Developer – Remote – up to R960k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Feb 8, 2022

Want to take your career to the next level in a way that you get to be involved with the redesigning of the traditional workplace tools by writing well designed, testable, documented, and efficient code.

Are you a likeminded innovator that is looking to revolutionize development then this is the opportunity for you!

Apply Now!

This is what will make you successful:

  • Bachelor degree in Computer Science or Computer/Electronic Engineering or similar
  • Java J2SE, and JEE
  • SOAP and REST making use of JAX-WS, JAX-RS
  • Angular 1 or 2
  • Spring
  • Spring Boot
  • HTML, CSS and JavaScript
  • Maven and npm
  • test-driven development
  • Git/ Gitlab/ Nexus
  • Bash
  • Eclipse or IntelliJ
  • Linux
  • SQL (Postgres), JDBC and hibernate
  • Docker, Kubernetes and GKE (or willingness to become quickly familiar)

Optional extras:

  • Understand concurrency concepts (threads, processes, semaphores, mutexes, signals)
  • Development of software for real-time, high-performance systems
  • Workflow processing
  • Database administration
  • Network and data security.
  • Experience with Tomcat as application server
  • Experience with bootstrapping applications such as jHipster

Reference Number for this position is MK48105 which is a permanent based position in Johannesburg, offering a cost to company salary of up to R960k per annum which is negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • Linux
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position