Full Stack Java Developer – Remote – up to R960k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Want to take your career to the next level in a way that you get to be involved with the redesigning of the traditional workplace tools by writing well designed, testable, documented, and efficient code.

Are you a likeminded innovator that is looking to revolutionize development then this is the opportunity for you!

Apply Now!

This is what will make you successful:

Bachelor degree in Computer Science or Computer/Electronic Engineering or similar

Java J2SE, and JEE

SOAP and REST making use of JAX-WS, JAX-RS

Angular 1 or 2

Spring

Spring Boot

HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Maven and npm

test-driven development

Git/ Gitlab/ Nexus

Bash

Eclipse or IntelliJ

Linux

SQL (Postgres), JDBC and hibernate

Docker, Kubernetes and GKE (or willingness to become quickly familiar)

Optional extras:

Understand concurrency concepts (threads, processes, semaphores, mutexes, signals)

Development of software for real-time, high-performance systems

Workflow processing

Database administration

Network and data security.

Experience with Tomcat as application server

Experience with bootstrapping applications such as jHipster

Reference Number for this position is MK48105 which is a permanent based position in Johannesburg, offering a cost to company salary of up to R960k per annum which is negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Linux

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position