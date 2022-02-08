Global VPN downloads surge

With the rapid onset of cybercrime coupled with unprecedented internet usage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, virtual private network (VPN) services have become one of the most popular tools to safeguard users’ online journeys.

Besides increased privacy and security, VPN services also enable users to access geo-blocked websites, streaming platforms, and applications, such as VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) services like WhatsApp, blocked in countries with stringent internet restrictions.

To get a clear perspective on the current VPN adoption rate in the world, the Atlas VPN research team analysed VPN application downloads in 85 selected countries. The VPN download data is extracted from Google Play Store and Apple App Store using the Sensor Tower service. Download data includes the 45 biggest VPN providers.

According to data based on the VPN Adoption Index, VPN downloads reached 785-million in 2021, representing a 184% increase YoY. In 2020, the data encryption tool downloads stood at 277-million.

Delving deeper into the analysis, are some countries adopting VPNs significantly faster than others? The findings reveal that citizens in Arab countries turn to VPNs the quickest, even though the legality of VPNs in some countries is in a grey area.

The country with the most significant VPN adoption on the list is Qatar. Over 2-million unique downloads originated from Qatar in 2021, amounting to a VPN adoption index of 69,69%.

The United Arab Emirates is the second country on the list in terms of VPN adoption. In 2021, the VPN adoption reached 59,52% and 5,89-million downloads, which is slightly lower than that in 2020.