Junior Software Developer

Our client in the Agricultural environment is looking for a Junior Software Developers to join their fantastic team of developers.
The ideal candidates role will entail the following:
- Adhere to high quality development principles whilst delivering on solutions and within the budget
- Produce clean, efficient code based on the specification & requirement
- Integrate software components & third-party programs
- Verify & deploy the programs and systems
- Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade existing software
- Gather & evaluate user feedback
- Recommend & execute improvements
- Create technical documents, unit test cases for the references & reporting
Your skillset and experience
- IT / Business Science Degree (Computer Science/ Engineering)
- 2 years of experience as a Software development (mobile app specific)
- Excellent understanding & experience on the following:
- Reactive Native, React JS, PHP, Java/ .Net, Triggers, cursers & indexes
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
- Good knowledge on ER, Indexing, functions & PLSQL
Apply today for more information and lets get those applications across 🙂
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma