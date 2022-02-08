Junior Software Developer

Our client in the Agricultural environment is looking for a Junior Software Developers to join their fantastic team of developers.

The ideal candidates role will entail the following:

Adhere to high quality development principles whilst delivering on solutions and within the budget

Produce clean, efficient code based on the specification & requirement

Integrate software components & third-party programs

Verify & deploy the programs and systems

Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade existing software

Gather & evaluate user feedback

Recommend & execute improvements

Create technical documents, unit test cases for the references & reporting

Your skillset and experience

IT / Business Science Degree (Computer Science/ Engineering)

2 years of experience as a Software development (mobile app specific)

Excellent understanding & experience on the following:

Reactive Native, React JS, PHP, Java/ .Net, Triggers, cursers & indexes

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Good knowledge on ER, Indexing, functions & PLSQL

Apply today for more information and lets get those applications across 🙂

