Lead/ Senior Front-End Developer (Vue and React) – Pretoria at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is a semi remote role for a Senior Front-End Developer who is proficient with [URL Removed] and React. You will be responsible for building mobile platforms for a Dev shop across Africa and Europe.
You need to suggest continuous improvements in user interface, software architecture or new technologies.
If you understand requirements at a high level and can obtain details and deliver assigned tasks with high quality, then APPLY TODAY!!!!
Requirements:
- Senior Front-End Developer
- Angular
- React
- Vue
- JS Frameworks
- HTML5
- CSS
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree