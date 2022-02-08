Lead/ Senior Front-End Developer (Vue and React) – Pretoria at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is a semi remote role for a Senior Front-End Developer who is proficient with [URL Removed] and React. You will be responsible for building mobile platforms for a Dev shop across Africa and Europe.

You need to suggest continuous improvements in user interface, software architecture or new technologies.

If you understand requirements at a high level and can obtain details and deliver assigned tasks with high quality, then APPLY TODAY!!!!

Requirements:

Senior Front-End Developer

Angular

React

Vue

JS Frameworks

HTML5

CSS

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Desired Skills:

CSS

HTML

vue

angular

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

