Mara smartphone factory in KZN is up for sale

A factory set up by the Mara Group to manufacture smartphones in South Africa is up for sale.

Park Village Auctions is inviting offers on assets from the electronics manufacturing concern located in Durban’s Dube TradePort.

The factory was set up in 2019 by the Mara Group, an Africa-based smartphone manufacturer, to make the company’s low-cost Mara X and Mara Z devices for the South African and African market.

It was opened shortly after a manufacturing facility was set up in Rwanda, as part of plan to manufacture phones for the African market in Africa.

Now the manufacturing and assembly plant, including the equipment and components related to producing electronic equipment – particularly mobile ICT devices – is up for sale.

Keith Green of PVA says the line boasts “state-of-the-art equipment, which is relatively new (roughly three years) and, therefore, in excellent condition”.

The assets are available in the following lots:

A manufacturing and assembly plant dual run with a reflow oven;

Calibration and RF testing equipment, battery simulators, and a Rohde & Schwarz CMW 500 wideband radio communication tester;

A plant comprising a nitrogen generator, air cleaner, and a large UPS;

A 450kVA Generator;

Security assets including access control turnstiles, CCTV cameras and screens;

Office furniture and fittings;

IT equipment comprising computers, screens and keyboards;

Contents of a storeroom and stock components;

Complete cell phone stock; and

Cell phone jigs.

Offers for the factory and plant must be submitted by 28 February.