PHP Laravel Web based Developer

Five Full stack PHP developers( 6 years upwards experience)ideally with Laravel and Symfony experience

Objectives of role:

Build modern complex PHP / Laravel or (other frameworks) web based apps.

Build robust, integrated applications and modules to support and enable the companies consulting, managed services, and 4PL supply chain/logistics businesses. These transactional applications and modules will serve as the foundation for the business analytics and AI capability the company is developing

What are the minimum requirements?

Completed BSc degree or similar teritary qualification

Min 6 years development experience solving complex problems, and Proven experience building complete solutions including database design and API’s

PHP

Laravel – experience with Queues, schedules, Vapor, Nova, Eloquent, Caches, Socialite is an advantage

OIDC, OAuth2

MySQL, SQL

Knowledge of other languages especially Java 8 and above and Python

Spring Boot, Quarkus / MicroProfile/CDI

Git

XDebug

REST, OpenAPI, SOAP, gRPC

Proven experience building complete solutions including database design and APIs. The ability to demonstrate regarding decisions and trade-offs made in the process.

Desired Skills:

PHP Laravel

Laravel framework

Symfony

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Our client is a technology agnostic consulting and technology business dedictated to creating innovative business solutions that help enterprises boost performance.

With a wide range of customers across most industry sectors, they are acknowldged as one of the leading mid sized firms,providing business optimisation solutions across supply chains, business systems and smart city solutions.

