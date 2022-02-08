Senior Full Stack Developer (JHB/CPT) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge Tech company seeks the coding expertise of a Senior Full Stack Developer who enjoys solving complex problems and has prior experience leading Software Development projects. You will also require a relevant IT tertiary qualification, have 6+ years experience in a similar role as part of an Agile team and be familiar with Xcode, iOS App Store and Android Play Store, previous experience building and working with REST, GraphQL APIs and exposure to SOAP APIs. Your tech toolset must also include extensive work experience with NodeJS & frameworks, JavaScript, [URL Removed] NativeScript mobile development, MongoDB, SQLite, Kubernetes, Docker and Redis.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications

Related IT qualification and certifications.

Experience/Skills

6+ Years Software Development work experience, as part of an Agile methodology team.

Previous experience leading a Software Development project.

Familiar with Xcode and iOS App Store builds and processes.

Familiar with Android Play Store builds and processes.

Efficiency and extensive work experience with NodeJS and frameworks JS, [URL Removed] and other frontend related JS frameworks NativeScript mobile development MongoDB and SQLite DBs Kubernetes, Docker, Redis

Previous work experience building and working with REST, GraphQL APIs and exposure to SOAP APIs.

Advantageous

Previous experience working in a start-up and small Development team.

Previous work experience and exposure to Flutter.

ATTRIBUTES:

Patience and an efficient problem solver.

Be willing to mentor and guide the junior members of the team.

