Senior Programmer at Old Mutual

In This Role, You will Get To:
- Conduct full System Design process.
- Draft implementation plans, write programmes according to business specifications and conduct unit testing.
- Work closely with Business Analysts to ensure sufficient clarification of specifications.
- Provide coaching and mentoring to Junior Programmers.
- Contribute to Old Mutual Finance body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-To Guides).
- Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.
- Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives, and Reviews). What You Will Need To Succeed:
A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent and a Bachelor diploma or degree in computer-related field e.g:
- B/Tech: Computer Science
- BSc : Computer Science
- BSc : Computer Systems
- BSc : Information Technology
3 to 5 Years relevant experience.
You will also need to have experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:
- Java
- ANT
- Source control – Git, SVN
- XML
- Html
- Patterns
- UML
- Relational databases
- SQL
- Web servers (e.g. Tomcat, Jetty/Netty
- Soap API
- REST API
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
About The Employer:
Old Mutual Finance was established in 2008 to provide unsecured lending products and
services to the SA market. We are committed to providing personal loans and debt consolidation products that will give you financial freedom and can help you manage debt responsibly.
Old Mutual Finance offers each client a unique plan, a plan to help them manage their debt and, so doing, saving them unnecessary service fees and charges.
Old Mutual Finance is licensed financial services and registered credit provider.