Senior Python Developer

A well-known company based in Cape Town is currently looking for Remote Senior Python Developers to join their team.
Skills Required:
- Python
- Django
- Django Rest Framework
- CI/CD
- HTML5
- CSS3
- JavaScript/Typescript
- AWS/Cloud
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed];. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- django
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years