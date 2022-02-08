Siemens SA, Aspen partner to digitise African vaccine production

A strategic partnership that will enable Aspen Pharmacare to increase production capacity to meet the rising demands for Covid-19 vaccines in Africa.

Co-financed by funds from the develoPPP programme of the German Government, digital technologies will enable faster and more efficient production while ensuring consistent product quality.

In a joint project, Siemens South Africa, Aspen SA Operations and Deutsche Investitions have entered into an agreement to enable the use of digital technologies to enhance the efficiency of Covid vaccine production on the African continent, through Aspen’s Gqeberha-based manufacturing facility.

The project will strengthen the global competitiveness of the South African pharmaceutical industry and improve the continent’s resilience against other diseases and future pandemics.

Against this backdrop, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) has commissioned DEG to finance the establishment of home-grown vaccine manufacturing capacities in South Africa.

Aspen is in the process of licensing the rights for the first African Covid vaccines, which it will launch as Aspenovax during the early parts of the second quarter of this year.

Aspenovax will provide Africa its own Covid vaccine, produced on the African continent by Aspen for African patients.

A suite of Siemens digital technologies will enhance the current manufacturing processes at Aspen, and provide enhanced production execution, energy efficiency, product tracking and central management of the production network, It will also introduce additional energy monitoring devices, flow instruments and temperature sensors.

A key aspect of the project will be the training and development of skills for the effective maintenance of Aspen’s production facility in Gqerbha.

Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa, comments: ‘With our innovative Digital Twin simulation, the production environment will be kept up to date to be leveraged in determining the impact of strategic improvement initiatives.

“The full scope of supply is aimed at improving the efficiency, thereby reducing wastage of valuable vaccine doses while introducing energy management to minimise carbon emissions.

“We are proud to collaborate with Aspen and DEG in South Africa, supporting the pharmaceutical industry to intensify the production of vaccines globally.

“This partnership between Aspen, DEG and Siemens clearly demonstrates how our digital technologies can benefit society. Ultimately, our collaboration will accelerate the development of vaccines thereby reducing time to market, while maintaining quality as we try to win the race against time to save lives.”

Stephen Saad, group chief executive of Aspen, says: “We are pleased to be able to partner with Siemens for additional digital technologies that will further complement our existing high-technology, state-of-the-art pharmaceutical equipment and systems used to manufacture advanced sterile medicines, including vaccines for the continent.

“Aspen has invested in excess of R3-billion at our Gqeberha-based flagship sterile manufacturing site in the Eastern Cape, the single largest investment in the pharmaceutical industry in South Africa.

“Africa has remained vaccine-constrained, importing some 99% of its vaccine requirements and the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the continent’s inequitable access to vaccines globally,” Saad adds. “Aspen has manufactured over 100-million doses of the Janssen Covid vaccine. In November 2021, we secured a non-binding agreement to manufacture and sell Aspenovax, Aspen’s own brand of the vaccine in Africa thereby providing a Covid-19 vaccine made in Africa for Africa.”