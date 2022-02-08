SQL Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A leading Financial Services Provider in the Property sector seeks a highly skilled SQL Developer to join its team with a core focus on the migration of SSRS reports and the creation of new reports and dashboards. Your role will also entail performing tests to ensure accurate compliance with project requirements, daily monitoring, documenting and ultimately assisting with the complete Business Intelligence stack (Ingestion, transformation, modelling, reporting and creation of actionable insights). You will require Grade 12/Matric (NQF 4), at least 3+ years work experience with ANSI SQL, a solid understanding of Relational Databases and MS Office & Excel skills. Any knowledge of Data Modelling, ETL/ELT, Git, JIRA, Azure and Power BI will prove [URL Removed] change and manage reports.

Access, investigate and extract data as needed.

Test data for completeness and correctness.

Provide support to internal users.

Issue investigation and resolution.

Investigate systems and document.

Problem escalation as needed.

Be comfortable documenting processes along the way.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12 / Matric (NQF 4).

3+ Years experience working with ANSI SQL.

Good understanding of relational databases.

Computer Literacy (MS Office, Excel).

Own transport.

Advantageous

Knowledge of Data Modelling, ETL/ELT, Git, JIRA, Azure and Power BI.

