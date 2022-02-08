World Mobile reaches milestone in bid to connect everyone

World Mobile Group, a global mobile network combining renewable energy with blockchain technology, has completed the reservation of 1 000 EarthNodes in its network.

EarthNodes are the backbone of the World Mobile network, processing all transactions on the blockchain.

The growing sharing economy, a system in which assets are shared between private individuals, is expected to reach a valuation of $335-billion by 2025, according to Forbes.

The sharing economy enables transactions to be made without a middle man, usually resulting in reduced costs.

Companies like Airbnb and Zipcar use the sharing economy model, reducing costs of boarding and transport, and monetising rooms and cars that were otherwise unused by their owner.

World Mobile takes the sharing economy a step further, leveraging its blockchain-powered P2P network to connect parts of the world that aren’t connected to the Internet, starting with Africa.

Anyone can own a part of the World Mobile network and reap the benefits.

The shared economy model reduces current operational and maintenance costs that traditional telecoms face, and distributes the responsibility for bridging the digital divide more widely, powered by World Mobile Token and World Mobile EarthNodes.

“The final node being reserved showcases World Mobile’s success in building a committed and dedicated community around its mission,” says Micky Watkins, CEO of World Mobile Group.

“We are humbled by the support from all of our WMT community members, who share our vision. With their backing and continued support, we will accelerate our mission to connect the unconnected everywhere.”