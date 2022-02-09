And the top vendors are …

South Africa’s resellers have once again made their voices heard, voting for their favourite vendors in the 2020 Channelwise Awards.

Over the years, the Channelwise Awards have tracked the progress of the South African IT industry, reflecting each year how technology and the various players have grown, matured and changed.

2021 marked the second year of a world grappling with Covid-19 and various lockdowns. For South African companies, global stock shortages and supply chain issues were exacerbated by civil unrest, depressed business confidence, currency fluctuation and local elections.

Despite all the challenges, the IT industry has risen to the occasion, with resellers continuing to service their customers with the support of vendors and distributors.

For the Channelwise Awards, reseller partners chose their favourite vendors and distributors in the following categories: Infrastructure, Networking; End User Devices; Printers and Peripherals; Security; and Components and Accessories.

The categories and sub-categories reflect the changing industry and highlight the technology directions that partners and their end user customers are taking.

Well over 1 000 reseller partners took part in this year’s Channelwise Awards survey, sending clear messages to their vendors and distributors and helping to drive more positive changes in the years to come.

The top vendors in 2020, as voted by the reseller channel, are as follows:

Infrastructure

Servers

Finalists: Dell; HPE; Lenovo

Winner: Dell

IaaS/PaaS providers

Finalists: Microsoft Azure; AWS; Teraco

Winner: Microsoft Azure

Virtualisation

Finalists: VMware; Microsoft; Nutanix

Winner: VMware

Hyperconverged Infrastructure

Finalists: VMware; Nutanix; Dell

Winner: VMware

Storage subsystems

Finalists: Dell; HPE; Lenovo

Winner: Dell

Backup systems

Finalists: Veeam; Dell; Commvault

Winner: Veeam

Cloud Storage

Finalists: Microsoft; VMware, AWS

Winner: Microsoft

UPS

Finalists: Eaton; APC; Mecer

Winner: APC

Inverters

Finalists: Mecer; Apex; RCT

Winner: Mecer

Networking

Networking devices (switches, routers etc)

Finalists: HPE; Cisco; Dell

Winner: Cisco

SD-WAN

Finalists: VMware; Fortinet; Cisco

Winner: VMware

Cabling

Finalists: Zone by DataNet; Molex; Netgear

Winner: Molex

Edge Computing (IoT Gateways etc)

Finalists: HPE; Dell; Huawei

Winner: Dell

Cabinets and Racks

Finalists: HPE; APC; Huawei

Winner: APC

Network Management

Finalists: Cisco; HPE; Dell

Winner: Dell

Printers and peripherals

Laser printers and MFPs

Finalists: HP Inc; Brother; Canon

Winner: HP Inc

Inkjet printers and MFPs

Finalists: HP Inc; Canon; Epson

Winner: HP Inc

Projectors

Finalists: Epson; Acer; Dell

Winner: Epson

Scanners and ECM

Finalists: HPE; Fujitsu; Ricoh

Winner: HPE

Monitors

Finalists: Dell; Samsung; HP Inc

Winner: Dell

End user devices

Personal Computers

Finalists: Dell; Lenovo; HP Inc

Winner: Dell

Workstations

Finalists: Dell; Lenovo; HP Inc

Winner: Dell

Thin Clients

Finalists: HP Inc; Dell; Lenovo

Winner: Dell

Gaming PCs

Finalists: Dell; Asus; MSI

Winner: Dell

Notebooks

Finalists: Dell; HP Inc; Lenovo

Winner: Dell

Gaming Notebooks

Finalists: Dell; Asus; MSI

Winner: Dell

Tablets

Finalists: Samsung; Lenovo; Apple

Winner: Samsung

Security

Endpoint software

Finalists: Kaspersky; Microsoft; Sophos

Winner: Kaspersky

Hardware (appliances)

Finalists: Fortinet; Cisco; SonicWall

Winner: Cisco

Network/cloud security

Finalists: Fortinet; Symantec; McAfee

Winner: Fortinet

Security management

Finalists: Fortinet; Cisco; Solarwinds

Winner: Fortinet

Cameras

Finalists: HikVision; Axis; Dahua

Winner: HikVision

Components and accessories

Bags and sleeves

Finalists: Targus; Dell; Port

Winner: Targus

Headphones

Finalists: Logitech; Redragon; Jabra

Winner: Logitech

Keyboards, mouses, joysticks, VR headsets

Finalists: Logitech; Microsoft; Redragon

Winner: Logitech

CPUs and GPUs

Finalists: Intel; AMD; Nvidia

Winner: Intel

Graphic Cards

Finalists: Nvidia; MSI; Asus

Winner: Nvidia

Memory

Finalists: Kingston; Transcend; Crucial

Winner: Kingston

Disk Drives

Finalists: Seagate; Kingston; Western Digital

Winner: Seagate

Sensors (IoT devices)

Finalists: Xiaomi; Raspberry Pi; LifeSmart

Winner: Xiaomi