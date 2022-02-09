My client is a dynamic consulting firm based in Centurion. They are a group of highly educated people who provides the best in consulting services to their clients across South Africa and abroad.
They are currently looking for a C# Developer to join their team. You can have little or no experience, but need to have completed a degree or diploma.
Responsibilities:
Proficiency with C#, including but not limited to the following features of the language:
Class structure
OOP (inheritance, interfaces, and polymorphism
Usage and creation of attribute
Generics
Delegates, anonymous methods, and lambda expressions
Knowledge of the following main concepts of ASP.NET and web development:
Application states
The debugging of ASP.NET applications by using Visual Studio
The process of attaching to IIS by using Visual Studio debugging tools
Client- and server-side development
The structure of web forms
Experience with SQL Server, including doing the following:
Writing and debugging complex SQL queries (WHERE clauses, aggregates, and
subqueries)
Understanding the database structure (primary keys, data types, and denormalization)
The following experience with IIS:
The configuration and deployment of ASP.NET websites
The configuration and securing of IIS
In this role there will also be some traveling involved to clients in SA and sometimes also abroad.
Desired Skills:
- Developer
- C#
- C# Developer
- ASP.NET
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma