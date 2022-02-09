Data Engineer at Reata Services Pty Ltd

To design, develop, implement and maintain scalable and robust data integration interfaces and data models required by Analysts, Data Product Owners and Data Scientists

Advanced working Python knowledge and experience working with relational databases, query authoring Python as well as working familiarity with a variety of databases.

Experience building and optimizing data pipelines, architectures and data sets.

Experience performing root cause analysis on internal and external data and processes to answer specific business questions and identify opportunities for improvement.

Strong analytic skills related to working with unstructured datasets.

Build processes supporting data transformation, data structures, metadata, dependency and workload management.

A successful history of manipulating, processing and extracting value from large, disconnected datasets.

Strong project management and organizational skills.

Experience supporting and working with cross-functional teams in a dynamic environment.

Skills required

