Data Integration Developer (Applications Developer

Feb 9, 2022

Main Responsibilities will be:

  • Rewards Engine(s) – systems (software) development and maintenance aspect of the rewards.
  • Rewards Operations – the day-to-day running of the rewards engines including co-ordination of the various interfaces, as well as meeting SLAs.

Minimum Requirements:

Education:

  • 3 Year Information Technology degree or diploma

Skills & Experience:

  • Communicating with business analysts to understand specifications
  • Development of SQL reports
  • Design and development of ETL scripts using open source software in a Linux environment
  • Testing
  • Documentation
  • Some operational support of batch jobs in production

We need someone with strong problem solving skills, who is self-motivated, eager to learn, able to adopt new
approaches/technologies and can show attention to detail and a quality-oriented mindset. You will need to
demonstrate high levels of proficiency in T-SQL.

High level of Data literacy – ability to read, understand, create, and communicate data as information

Additionally experience in any of the following areas is desirable:

  • Scripting languages, such as Perl, Python or PHP
  • bash, GNU file processing utilities and editors
  • Software design and programming principles
  • SCM tools such as Git or Subversion
  • Experience in large database environments or unit testing using the Perl test modules will be considered a plus.

