Data Integration Developer (Applications Developer

Main Responsibilities will be:

Rewards Engine(s) – systems (software) development and maintenance aspect of the rewards.

Rewards Operations – the day-to-day running of the rewards engines including co-ordination of the various interfaces, as well as meeting SLAs.

Minimum Requirements:

Education:



3 Year Information Technology degree or diploma

Skills & Experience:



Communicating with business analysts to understand specifications

Development of SQL reports

Design and development of ETL scripts using open source software in a Linux environment

Testing

Documentation

Some operational support of batch jobs in production

We need someone with strong problem solving skills, who is self-motivated, eager to learn, able to adopt new

approaches/technologies and can show attention to detail and a quality-oriented mindset. You will need to

demonstrate high levels of proficiency in T-SQL.



High level of Data literacy – ability to read, understand, create, and communicate data as information



Additionally experience in any of the following areas is desirable:

Scripting languages, such as Perl, Python or PHP

bash, GNU file processing utilities and editors

Software design and programming principles

SCM tools such as Git or Subversion

Experience in large database environments or unit testing using the Perl test modules will be considered a plus.

