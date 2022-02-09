Data Integration Developer (Applications Developer

Main Responsibilities will be:
- Rewards Engine(s) – systems (software) development and maintenance aspect of the rewards.
- Rewards Operations – the day-to-day running of the rewards engines including co-ordination of the various interfaces, as well as meeting SLAs.
Minimum Requirements:
Education:
- 3 Year Information Technology degree or diploma
Skills & Experience:
- Communicating with business analysts to understand specifications
- Development of SQL reports
- Design and development of ETL scripts using open source software in a Linux environment
- Testing
- Documentation
- Some operational support of batch jobs in production
We need someone with strong problem solving skills, who is self-motivated, eager to learn, able to adopt new
approaches/technologies and can show attention to detail and a quality-oriented mindset. You will need to
demonstrate high levels of proficiency in T-SQL.
High level of Data literacy – ability to read, understand, create, and communicate data as information
Additionally experience in any of the following areas is desirable:
- Scripting languages, such as Perl, Python or PHP
- bash, GNU file processing utilities and editors
- Software design and programming principles
- SCM tools such as Git or Subversion
- Experience in large database environments or unit testing using the Perl test modules will be considered a plus.
Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted