Data Scientist

Requirements:
- Proficiency in application and web development. Structured and Unstructured Query languages e.g. SQL, Qlikview; Tableau; SSIS SSRS, Python JSON , C#, Java, C++, HTML
- 5 – 7 years experience – proven development experience in software and software engineering. Understanding of financial services data processes, systems, and products. Experience in technical business intelligence. Knowledge of IT infrastructure and data principles. Project management experience. Exposure to governance and regulatory matters as it relates to data. Experience in building models (credit scoring, propensity models, churn, etc.).
- 5 – 7 years experience in working with unstructured data (e.g. Streams, images) Understanding of data flows, data architecture, ETL and processing of structured and unstructured data. Using data mining to discover new patterns from large datasets. Implement standard and proprietary algorithms for handling and processing data. Experience with common data science toolkits, such as SAS, R, SPSS, etc. Experience with data visualisation tools, such as Power BI, Tableau, etc.