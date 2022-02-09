Data Scientist at Datafin Recruitment

A rapidly growing Retail Analytics Tech Company in Joburg seeks a critical thinking Data Scientist with a passion for unlocking value in large datasets, especially dealing with complex problems & a desire to work in a collaborative, fast growing Big Data environment. Your core role will be to interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports. You will also research & develop modelling techniques, conduct SQL queries and implement effective data management approaches. You must possess a Degree in Computer Science/Statistics/Mathematics/Operations Research or similar discipline with further Courses/Certifications/Professional Affiliations, have 3-5 years work experience in a similar role and with Big Data platforms and able to design & develop Machine Learning models. You must also be proficient with the MS Office Suite, be able to comprehend data modelling, data architecture and ETL/ELT processes and analyse large quantities of data (terabyte sized datasets).

Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports.

Implement data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality.

Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain data systems.

Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets.

Filter and identify rules for cleansing of data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems.

Interpret business data requirements.

Locate and define new process improvement opportunities.

Ad hoc reporting based on business requirements (SQL querying).

Reporting and BI Development.

Involvement in engagement with clients to understand their business challenges and advise on practical analytics solutions.

Collaborate with key stakeholders within the data value chain, which will include client departments as well as the companys internal departments to ensure that the appropriate data sources and data structures are in place for building analytics solutions.

Research, implement and develop appropriate modelling techniques to produce models as needed with the intention of adding business value.

Effectively and efficiently communicate results and ideas to key decision makers.

Keep up to date with latest technology trends.

Create client presentations/visualisations.

Experiment with and select best combination of Data Science analytics tools to complement our Big Data platform or that is fit for a specific purpose.

Provide mentorship to existing members of team on Data Mining and Data Science methodologies.

Have a keen interest in the delivery of accurate data analysis.

Implement effective data management approaches that ensures accuracy and consistency of data.

Follow the appropriate processes to ensure quick & correct action is taken in query resolution.

Anticipate and identify new analytic trends/ data needs and reproducible analytical solutions.

Identify opportunities to innovatively use data to provide strategic & operational insights to business.

Qualifications

Degree Computer Science/Statistics/Mathematics/Operations Research/similar.

Further Courses, Certifications, Professional Affiliations.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 3-5 years relevant work experience in a similar role.

Ability to collect, organise, analyse, and disseminate information.

Competent at resolving data queries, report writing and presenting findings.

Designing and developing Machine Learning models.

With Big Data platforms.

Data management and integration.

Experience with Cloud services.

Project Management skills.

Able to comprehend data modelling, data architecture and ETL/ELT processes.

Experience in analysing large quantities of data (terabyte sized datasets).

Ability to derive actionable insights from the data.

Proficient in the Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.).

Advantageous

Experience in Retail, FMCG, E-Commerce and Business Analytics.

Microsoft Azure experience.

Python and/or R.

Power BI, Tableau, Qlik, Cognos, etc.

Strong critical thinking and analytical skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Willingness to learn and grow.

Attention to detail and accuracy.

Confidence to interact with both technical and non-technical staff across all levels of seniority in the organisations and at clients.

Excellent problem-framing and problem-solving skills.

Able to think on your feet and take initiative.

A team player with professional attitude.

A self-starter with a curious nature and exceptional time management skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

