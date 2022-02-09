Data Scientist (Utilities)

Data Scientist will be responsible for the application of data science and advanced quantitative methods, which include machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics to enable key strategic, tactical, and operational use-cases within the domain of water, electricity, and infrastructure management – as per organisations Digital Strategic Framework. Responsible for the end-to-end data Lifecyle – from strategic planning, data collection, through monitoring, evaluation, and incremental improvement.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s or Honour’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Physics, Econometrics, Actuarial Science or equivalent experience

Masters in Statistics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Physics, Econometrics, an advantage

3+ years data science and analysis experience

Proficient in Python, R, and data management technologies

Desired Skills:

Data Science

Python

Data Analysis

Quantitative Methods

Data Collection

end-to-end

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position