Data Scientist (Utilities)

Data Scientist will be responsible for the application of data science and advanced quantitative methods, which include machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics to enable key strategic, tactical, and operational use-cases within the domain of water, electricity, and infrastructure management – as per organisations Digital Strategic Framework. Responsible for the end-to-end data Lifecyle – from strategic planning, data collection, through monitoring, evaluation, and incremental improvement.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s or Honour’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Physics, Econometrics, Actuarial Science or equivalent experience
- Masters in Statistics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Physics, Econometrics, an advantage
- 3+ years data science and analysis experience
- Proficient in Python, R, and data management technologies
Desired Skills:
- Data Science
- Python
- Data Analysis
- Quantitative Methods
- Data Collection
- end-to-end
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree