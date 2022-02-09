Data Scientist (Utilities)

Feb 9, 2022

Data Scientist will be responsible for the application of data science and advanced quantitative methods, which include machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics to enable key strategic, tactical, and operational use-cases within the domain of water, electricity, and infrastructure management – as per organisations Digital Strategic Framework. Responsible for the end-to-end data Lifecyle – from strategic planning, data collection, through monitoring, evaluation, and incremental improvement.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s or Honour’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Physics, Econometrics, Actuarial Science or equivalent experience
  • Masters in Statistics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Physics, Econometrics, an advantage
  • 3+ years data science and analysis experience
  • Proficient in Python, R, and data management technologies

Desired Skills:

  • Data Science
  • Python
  • Data Analysis
  • Quantitative Methods
  • Data Collection
  • end-to-end

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

