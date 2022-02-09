Developer

Python Web Developer (Permanent Position, 45k per month CTC):

Exciting opportunity for a Junior-level Web Developer to join an International Company’s small & dynamic internal IT team that is based in Black River Park in Cape Town.

The successful candidate will work closely with the current IT team to redevelop a legacy web application. Position offers good balance between work from home and time in office.

Skills:

Software design patterns (MVC, MVVM)

Understanding of web architectures

SQL

Python

JavaScript, HTML, CSS, XML, JSON

REST API’s, SOAP, AJAX

Attention to detail, problem-solving skills, solutions driven, can work independently

Experience:

2+ years on production web systems

Additional skills (not a prerequisite) :

Odoo / OpenERP (Python open-source ERP framework)

Vue, NodeJS

PHP

AWS environment

Desired Skills:

SQL

SOAP

Javascript

Python

Web Architechture

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

International company that specialises in enhancing a brand’s image and helping them to share essential information about their products.

Learn more/Apply for this position