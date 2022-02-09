Python Web Developer (Permanent Position, 45k per month CTC):
Exciting opportunity for a Junior-level Web Developer to join an International Company’s small & dynamic internal IT team that is based in Black River Park in Cape Town.
The successful candidate will work closely with the current IT team to redevelop a legacy web application. Position offers good balance between work from home and time in office.
Skills:
- Software design patterns (MVC, MVVM)
- Understanding of web architectures
- SQL
- Python
- JavaScript, HTML, CSS, XML, JSON
- REST API’s, SOAP, AJAX
- Attention to detail, problem-solving skills, solutions driven, can work independently
Experience:
- 2+ years on production web systems
Additional skills (not a prerequisite) :
- Odoo / OpenERP (Python open-source ERP framework)
- Vue, NodeJS
- PHP
- AWS environment
About The Employer:
International company that specialises in enhancing a brand’s image and helping them to share essential information about their products.