Digital Solution Architect (DSA)

Role Purpose:

The Digital Solution Architect (DSA) is responsible for the design of digital solutions and integration components within the enterprise infrastructure. The DSA will collaborate with all other technology and solution disciplines to define Digital technology objectives, assess solution options, and devise architectural solutions that achieve both strategic goals set by the Group Digital and Programme teams. The DSA will ensure all governing controls are applied in the design of solutions and will model them in the appropriate Architecture repository.

Qualifications:

Bachelors degree in Computer Science or related field required

Experience with building and maintaining web applications, databases, and software development tools.

BSc Computer Science or BComm Information Systems / Informatics or a similarly relevant Information Technology degree from a recognized university

Relevant channel system or related open-source certifications e.g., Adobe, SiteCore, Magento, BlueKai & other

Architecture practice and modeling-related certifications e.g., SOA, TOGAF, Bredemeyer, Zachmann, UML, eTOM, & other

Architecture tooling certifications & experience e.g., Sparx, Casewise, ARIS, iServer & others.

8+ years experience as an architecture practitioner

5+ years experience in Digital architecture and solution design

3+ years experience in leading/managing Digital architecture teams

5+ years experience in implementing large, mid-size, and small Digital solutions/projects

Detailed experience and successful track record in establishing Digital architecture capabilities, defining, and driving their adoption

Experience in implementing IT solutions supporting B2B and B2C sales, service & marketing (e.g., CRM, marketing automation, web CMS, DAM)

Knowledgeable in the design and construction of common digital channel architectures that enable well-integrated transactional, collaborative, and analytical systems internal, partner, and 3rd party integration.

Experience in driving strategic digital/mobile/online initiatives and digital transformation initiatives (e.g., Digital strategy, omnichannel design, Digital Integration, Digital channel modernization).

Experience in customer-centered channel design (e.g., UX & CX design and delivery, CVM, A/B Testing)

Experience with different Digital systems and implementations e.g., eCommerce, USSD, online & web platforms, mobile applications, devices, chatbot or other)

Experience with multiple channel design products (e.g., Adobe Experience Manager, Salesforce, GoogleAds, and others)

Understanding of common Digital architecture frameworks and standards (e.g., Liquid Box, omnichannel, SEO)

Understanding & experience using data & analytical concepts to support modern Digital architectures

Experience creating Digital policies to support the standardized design and use of Digital systems

Requirements:

Communicates technical solutions to client or internal stakeholders through various project presentations, technical documentation, and future solution implementation plans.

Reviews legacy solutions and recommends changes, in conjunction with a client architect or the end user team.

Manages the documentation of business solutions, including requirements gathering, analysis, design, development, testing, and documentation.

Collaborates with other project team members to resolve issues and generate required deliverables for each phase of the project lifecycle.

Performs project administration tasks such as reporting, problem resolution, and scheduling.

Coordinates meetings with a client or internal user group to understand Use a combination of technology, business, and operational expertise to develop digital solutions that benefit the organization-Collaborate with clients and internal stakeholders to understand requirements and the business strategy.

Create designs that are responsive to evolving business needs and capable of integrating with existing systems.

Execute design and development work to deliver a complete solution.

