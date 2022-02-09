Front End Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

ONE of the countrys leading Media Houses seeks the coding talents of a Front End Developer with a keen eye for design, user-experience and an avid interest in news. You will be responsible for ensuring the alignment of the brand identity and design needs with the user experience of the readers with the goal of reducing friction and increasing engagement.

REQUIREMENTS:

Tech Stack –

WordPress

PHP

JavaScript

CSS and necessary frameworks

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent problem solving.

Interpersonal skills.

Working in a team and individually.

Learning and continuous improvement.

COMMENTS:

OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role.

