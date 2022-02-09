Full-stack Analyst Developer (CH753) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the banking industry is looking for an experienced Full-stack Analyst Developer with experience in both Java ad C# programming languages, to join their platform team.
Purpose Statement
- Responsible for the design and development of the new SDLC Platforms according to requirements
- The programs you create are likely to help businesses be more efficient and provide a better service.
Experience
Experience in the following development languages:
Minimum
- SQL 2016 and higher
- .Net (C#)
- JAVA
- PowerShell 3 or higher
- Web API
- OO Development Methodologies
- An understanding of SOA.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Certification in Systems Analysis or Design
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Banking systems
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
Solid understanding of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e., Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Communications Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
Competencies
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Analysing
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
