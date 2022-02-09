Full-stack Analyst Developer (CH753) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Feb 9, 2022

Our client in the banking industry is looking for an experienced Full-stack Analyst Developer with experience in both Java ad C# programming languages, to join their platform team.

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for the design and development of the new SDLC Platforms according to requirements
  • The programs you create are likely to help businesses be more efficient and provide a better service.

Experience

Experience in the following development languages:

Minimum

  • SQL 2016 and higher
  • .Net (C#)
  • JAVA
  • PowerShell 3 or higher
  • Web API
  • OO Development Methodologies
  • An understanding of SOA.

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant qualification in Information Technology
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Certification in Systems Analysis or Design

Knowledge

Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Banking systems
  • Standards and governance
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e., Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Communications Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

