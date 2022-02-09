Global facial recognition market to surge by $4,7bn

Market data shows that demand for facial recognition is mushrooming, with Tradingplatforms.com reprting that the sector will grow by $4,7-billion by 2025.

That will see the industry meet the $8,5-billion mark, a twofold increase from its 2020 figures of $3,8-billion.

Tradingplatforms.com’s Edith Reads is optimistic about the technology. “Facial recognition is the new security frontier, the future of authentication. It’s part of a growing trend toward smart security systems. These are faster and meticulous at recognizing threats, who belongs and who doesn’t.”

Facial recognition systems are advancing with the application of machine learning and AI. These are making them adept at analysing complex scenarios.

The most common application for facial recognition is in the provision of security services. With surveillance systems it’s helping to fight crime and identify perpetrators.

Further, it helps locate missing persons and is valuable for mass surveillance systems. Moreover, it’s pivotal in detecting fraud within the financial sector.

Likewise, facial recognition is critical in adding a security layer to payment gateways. Additionally, it eliminates the need for PINs and passwords, easing logins and purchases.

While facial recognition is gaining popularity, its adoption is facing several hurdles. These include a lack of standards around it, concerns about the privacy implications of their deployment, and a wariness about hackers stealing or misusing facial data.