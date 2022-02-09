How much you really pay to drive between Joburg and Durban

TopAuto has launched a new Driving Cost Calculator, which makes it easy to work out how much you will pay in fuel and toll fees to drive between two towns or cities in South Africa.

To calculate the total driving cost, users only have to fill in three fields – their starting point, their destination, and their vehicle.

The calculator then provides the user with detailed information for their trip, including:

The distance to their destination

How long the journey will take

The fuel cost

How much they have to pay in toll fees

The total cost of the trip

The fuel cost is calculated using the stated fuel consumption of the person’s vehicle, as provided by the manufacturer.

The website was developed by Broad Media Multimedia manager Weich Malan, who started it as a personal project to see how much his trip from Johannesburg to Durban would cost.

After trying to figure out whether it would be more affordable to drive or fly, Malan decided to build the online calculator to make it easy to work this out.

He expanded the project to include all vehicles and has now made the platform available for free on TopAuto, for all South African motorists to use.

You can access the TopAuto Driving Cost Calculator here – https://drivingcost.topauto.co.za/