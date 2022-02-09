IT Project Manager (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge Tech & Marketing Company urgently seeks the expertise of an ambitious & solutions-driven IT Project Manager to ensure the flawless execution of multiple exiting projects. You will provide oversight, ensuring projects are completed within the specified time and within budget. You will also be expected to provide assistance to the team in terms of timelines, development, testing and implementation while co-ordinating with other departments to ensure all aspects are compatible to client specific requirements. The ideal candidate must have Matric/Grade 12, Project Management Professional (PMP) / PRINCE2 Certification with at least 5 years work experience as a PM in an IT Development environment and be knowledgeable of Agile & Scrum methodologies.

DUTIES:

Coordinate resources for the flawless execution of projects.

Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, and within scope.

Ensure resource availability and allocation together with the leads from different areas within the business and the management thereof.

Report and escalate to management as needed.

Manage relationships with all stakeholders.

Perform Risk Management to minimise project risks and communicate these effectively.

Manage change requests effectively.

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors.

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Track project performance, specifically to analyse the successful completion of short and long-term goals Phased approaches.

Use and continually develop leadership skills.

Develop/maintain spreadsheets, diagrams, and/or processes to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

Perform other related duties as assigned.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications

Matric/Grade 12.

Project Management Professional (PMP) / PRINCE2 Certification.

Experience/Skills

Minimum 5 years experience as a Project Manager within an IT Development environment.

Agile and Scrum methodologies.

Advantageous

Process Management.

Telecommunications experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong communications skills.

Collaborative and a team player.

Ability to work under pressure, manage time and resources.

Analytical and detail orientated.

People Management Skills – A positive attitude with good organisational skills.

Able to multitask.

Able to use initiative, show innovation and suggest ideas.

Must be willing to go the extra mile plus work over-time if the need arises.

Effective, objective decision maker.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

IT

Project

Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position