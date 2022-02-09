Java Developer

Our client is a dynamic Business Information Systems Consulting firm and an equal opportunity employer who operate in a range of industries including banking, financial services and within the FMCG environment. They are looking for a Java Developer for one of their UK based clients. This role is FULLY REMOTE

The Requirements Are As Follows:

4+ years commerical experience in Java programming using the Spring framework

Knowledge of WebServices (SOAP and REST)

Knowledge of SQL and issues related to relational databases (Hibernate, HQL)

Familiarity with version control system (Git)Skills and Qualifications:- A minimum 3-year tertiary qualification from an accredited university, either in Commerce or Computer Sciences or Industrial Engineering;

Strong understanding of systems design and implementation;

Excellent technical skills;

Excellent problem-solving abilities;

Excellent communication skills.The successful applicant may work with clients in the financial services industry and may be required to pass credit, criminal or other background checks. Applicants must be eligible to work in the Republic of South Africa.

Desired Skills:

GIT

SQL

JAVA

SOAP

REST

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

