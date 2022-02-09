Java Software Solution Architect at Datonomy Solutions

We are currently seeking a Java Solutions Architect to join a CoE team, full remote, permanent role.

Java Solutions Architect Permanent (Fully Remote)

Essential:

4-6 years as a Java Solutions Architect

Architectural Design thinking

R&D Experience

You will have 3-5+ years experience in guiding a Company in the Java Space, positioning a software that is Enterprise ready.

Making Decisions that keeps technology safe.

Solid background in Java Development (10+ years)

Desired Skills:

Java

Solution

Architect

