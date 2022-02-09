Java Software Solution Architect at Datonomy Solutions

We are currently seeking a Java Solutions Architect to join a CoE team, full remote, permanent role.
Java Solutions Architect Permanent (Fully Remote)
Essential:
4-6 years as a Java Solutions Architect
Architectural Design thinking
R&D Experience
You will have 3-5+ years experience in guiding a Company in the Java Space, positioning a software that is Enterprise ready.
Making Decisions that keeps technology safe.
Solid background in Java Development (10+ years)
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Solution
- Architect