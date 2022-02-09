Maximo Developer at Mediro ICT

A 6 to 12 month Contract role exist for a Maximo Developer working remotely from home, the worlds leading enterprise asset management life cycle and workflow process management system provides comprehensive asset lifecycle and maintenance management supportingall asset types, from a single unified platform. IBM Maximo covers assets from strategy and planning through procurement, maintenance, and disposal.CV to [Email Address Removed]

Developed and OptimizedStored Procedures, Functions, Views, materialized views, and User-Defined Functions

Extensively used Pipeline functions , PL/SQL collections, Ref cursors, Ref cursors as parameters.

Involved in migrating data in/out across different interfaces.

Developed complex queries to fetch data from various tables from various remote databases.

Developed complex reports using Power BI, SSRS 2012, 2015 to show required information that was crucial to business needs.

Used complex expressions to group data, filter and parameterize reports.

Created dashboards and drill down reports in POWER BI, SSRS.

Identifies critical integration issues and develop corrective solutions

Performs other duties as assigned in other projects.

Extensively used bar charts, column charts, Indicators, legends, series labels, row groups, complex expressions, report variables, and created complex dashboards.

Scheduling reports and emailing the reports using BAM (Business Alert Manager).

Extensively involved in finding application/functionality gaps in Resource Link system (HR system) and Employee self-service.

Designed application framework and developed Oracle APEX Application for contractors/Visitors system.

Created users, user groups, implemented the Authorization and Authentication schemes for the application.

Developed Static LOV/Dynamic LOVs for the drop-down menus.

Created Notifications menu in APEX.

Created ITEM Validations in forms

Minimum Requirements

Degree in IT and or Certificates relevant to position.

