Maximo Developer at Mediro ICT

A 6 to 12 month Contract role exist for a Maximo Developer working remotely from home, the worlds leading enterprise asset management life cycle and workflow process management system provides comprehensive asset lifecycle and maintenance management supportingall asset types, from a single unified platform. IBM Maximo covers assets from strategy and planning through procurement, maintenance, and disposal.CV to [Email Address Removed]
- Developed and OptimizedStored Procedures, Functions, Views, materialized views, and User-Defined Functions
- Extensively used Pipeline functions, PL/SQL collections, Ref cursors, Ref cursors as parameters.
- Involved in migrating data in/out across different interfaces.
- Developed complex queries to fetch data from various tables from various remote databases.
- Developed complex reports using Power BI, SSRS 2012, 2015 to show required information that was crucial to business needs.
- Used complex expressions to group data, filter and parameterize reports.
- Created dashboards and drill down reports in POWER BI, SSRS.
- Identifies critical integration issues and develop corrective solutions
- Performs other duties as assigned in other projects.
- Extensively used bar charts, column charts, Indicators, legends, series labels, row groups, complex expressions, report variables, and created complex dashboards.
- Scheduling reports and emailing the reports using BAM (Business Alert Manager).
- Extensively involved in finding application/functionality gaps in Resource Link system (HR system) and Employee self-service.
- Designed application framework and developed Oracle APEX Application for contractors/Visitors system.
- Created users, user groups, implemented the Authorization and Authentication schemes for the application.
- Developed Static LOV/Dynamic LOVs for the drop-down menus.
- Created Notifications menu in APEX.
- Created ITEM Validations in forms
Minimum Requirements
Degree in IT and or Certificates relevant to position.