Maximo Developer at Mediro ICT

Feb 9, 2022

A 6 to 12 month Contract role exist for a Maximo Developer working remotely from home, the worlds leading enterprise asset management life cycle and workflow process management system provides comprehensive asset lifecycle and maintenance management supportingall asset types, from a single unified platform. IBM Maximo covers assets from strategy and planning through procurement, maintenance, and disposal.CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • Developed and OptimizedStored Procedures, Functions, Views, materialized views, and User-Defined Functions
  • Extensively used Pipeline functions, PL/SQL collections, Ref cursors, Ref cursors as parameters.
  • Involved in migrating data in/out across different interfaces.
  • Developed complex queries to fetch data from various tables from various remote databases.
  • Developed complex reports using Power BI, SSRS 2012, 2015 to show required information that was crucial to business needs.
  • Used complex expressions to group data, filter and parameterize reports.
  • Created dashboards and drill down reports in POWER BI, SSRS.
  • Identifies critical integration issues and develop corrective solutions
  • Performs other duties as assigned in other projects.
  • Extensively used bar charts, column charts, Indicators, legends, series labels, row groups, complex expressions, report variables, and created complex dashboards.
  • Scheduling reports and emailing the reports using BAM (Business Alert Manager).
  • Extensively involved in finding application/functionality gaps in Resource Link system (HR system) and Employee self-service.
  • Designed application framework and developed Oracle APEX Application for contractors/Visitors system.
  • Created users, user groups, implemented the Authorization and Authentication schemes for the application.
  • Developed Static LOV/Dynamic LOVs for the drop-down menus.
  • Created Notifications menu in APEX.
  • Created ITEM Validations in forms

Minimum Requirements

Degree in IT and or Certificates relevant to position.

