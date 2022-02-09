Mobile Developer

Our client requires a Flutter Developer with a good understanding of mobile security topics. They are one of the biggest names in consulting and service most Industries.

If you are looking to build your experience within various sectors, this role is for you!

Job Description and Activities:

Rapidly develop and implement custom software using the best practices of modern design, testing, and delivery methods

Ensure all business requirements are achieved by delivering working code to production.

Participates in the brainstorming, design, and development of new features and functionality.

Develops and tests unit and integration tests that validate the software.

Configures web APIs to integrate with other systems.

Publishes to production and writes test-driven code review procedures

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required

Flutter developer experience a plus

Must have a minimum of 1 year of experience in developing mobile applications using the Flutter framework.

Working knowledge of design patterns and solutions for cross-platform mobile app development.

Skills:

Flutter,

Typescript/Javascript,

NodeJS,

Cloud preferably Azure,

Familiar with TDD

