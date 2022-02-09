Node.js Developer (JavaScript) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced provider of High-end Digital Platforms & Services seeks the coding talents of an accomplished Node.js Developer to help design and maintain cutting-edge back-end & server-side components. You will also integrate data storage and protection solutions. You should possess extensive knowledge of Node.js based services and experience in a similar role and someone whose expertise results in the stable, fast, and secure exchange of data between servers and end-users. You will also require 2-3 years experience building and maintaining software in production, strong Node.js, JavaScript (ESNext), able to design and optimise applications for high performance, high availability and low latency, familiar with the whole web stack including protocols and web server optimisation techniques and proficiency with databases and pragmatically modelling business processes through schema.

REQUIREMENTS:

2-3 Years of experience building and maintaining software in production.

In-depth knowledge of Node.js, JavaScript (ESNext).

Proficiency with databases and pragmatically modelling business processes through schema.

Design and optimise applications for high performance, high availability and low latency.

Familiarity with the whole web stack, including protocols and web server optimisation techniques.

Able to collaborate with Front-end Developers on the integration of elements.

ATTRIBUTES:

Efficient and effective in a fast-paced, complex and demanding environment.

The ability to work self-sufficiently and remotely.

Exceptional analytical and problem-solving aptitude.

Great organisational and time management skills.

Superb interpersonal, communication, and collaboration skills.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

