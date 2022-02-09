Pinnacle, Syntech tops in Channelwise Distributor of the Year awards

Pinnacle has won the coveted Distributor of the Year 2021 Award at the Channelwise Awards, while Syntech Distribution once again scooped the Customer Care Distributor of the Year trophy.

The Channelwise Awards poll resellers on their favourite vendors and distributors across various categories, with the number of votes tallied to find a winner.

Axiz was named as Distributor of the Year in the Infrastructure category, followed by First Distribution, Pinnacle and Tarsus Distribution.

In the Networking category, Pinnacle/Datanet won the Distributor of the Year, with Axiz coming in second, and Tarsus Distribution, Rectron and Mustek sharing third place.

The Printers and Peripherals Distributor of the Year was Tarsus Distribution, with Mustek and Recton coming in second and third places.

Pinnacle was voted as Distributor of the Year in the End User Devices category, with second place shared by Tarsus Distribution, Axiz and Mustek, and Rectron coming in at third.

In the Security category, Pinnacle/Pinnsec was the Distributor of the Year, followed by Axiz and First Distribution.

Pinnacle was also voted at the Distrbutor of the Year in the Components and Accessories category, followed by Syntech Distribution in second, and third place shared by Rectron and Mustek.

Overall, the finalists for the Distributor of the Year 2021 trophy were: Pinnacle; Axiz; Tarsus Distribution; Mustek; Rectron; First Distribution; Syntech Distribution; and Drive Control, with Pinnacle taking top honours.

The Customer Care Distributor of the Year award, now in its second year, reflects how reseller partners rank the level of service they received over the year.

Resellers were asked to score their chosen distributors on a number of pertinent issues: stockholding, communication, value-added services, self-help tools, adaptability, innovation, and going the extra mile.

Where 100 resellers or more cast their votes for a distributor, these scores were averaged to find the Customer Care Distributor of the Year.

The top contenders were: First Distribution; Pinnacle; Rectron; Tarsus Distribution; Mustek; Drive Control; Axiz; and Syntech Distribution.

In a close contest, Syntech racked up the best score, closely followed by First Distribution and then Pinnacle.