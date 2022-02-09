Project Manager / Business Analyst (CH756) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a Digital Innovation and Mobile Services company is looking for a Mid to Senior Level Project Manager with more than 5 years experience in the technical / digital space. The position is in the operations team. The successful candidate will be working as part of a highly skilled and dynamic business that builds and supports mobile platforms and applications in a technically exciting and evolving industry.

The ideal candidate is technically strong with the ability to translate client business requirements into technical specification requirements for in-house developers. Driving technical delivery, UI, testing UAT and production deployments with the technical teams in an agile approach.

Exceptional project management skills and vision to build new and maintain existing large-scale applications and products for all our clients. The job will entail overseeing projects to ensure they are completed within a specific time period and within budgets applied. Provide required assistance to the team in terms of timelines, development, testing and implementation. Co-ordinate with other departments to ensure all aspects are compatible to client specific requirements.

A technical understanding of the mobile digital space essential. Excellent client management and relationship skills are required. Digital & performance marketing knowledge would be an advantage.

Minimum Qualifications

Matric

Minimum 5 years experience as a Project Manager within an IT development environment

Agile and Scrum Methodologies

Project Management Professional (PMP) / PRINCE II certification

Analytical skills or experience would be an added advantage

Process Management experience would be an added advantage

Telecommunications experience would be beneficial

Behavioural and Competency skills

Strong communications skills

Collaborative and a team player

Ability to work under pressure, manage time and resources

Analytical and detail orientated

People Management Skills – A positive attitude with good organisational skills

Innovative

Ability to multitask

Able to use initiative, show innovation and suggest ideas

Must be willing to go the extra mile plus work over-time if the need arises

Effective, objective decision maker

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

