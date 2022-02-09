Project Manager / Business Analyst (CH756) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a Digital Innovation and Mobile Services company is looking for a Mid to Senior Level Project Manager with more than 5 years experience in the technical / digital space. The position is in the operations team. The successful candidate will be working as part of a highly skilled and dynamic business that builds and supports mobile platforms and applications in a technically exciting and evolving industry.
The ideal candidate is technically strong with the ability to translate client business requirements into technical specification requirements for in-house developers. Driving technical delivery, UI, testing UAT and production deployments with the technical teams in an agile approach.
Exceptional project management skills and vision to build new and maintain existing large-scale applications and products for all our clients. The job will entail overseeing projects to ensure they are completed within a specific time period and within budgets applied. Provide required assistance to the team in terms of timelines, development, testing and implementation. Co-ordinate with other departments to ensure all aspects are compatible to client specific requirements.
A technical understanding of the mobile digital space essential. Excellent client management and relationship skills are required. Digital & performance marketing knowledge would be an advantage.
Minimum Qualifications
- Matric
- Minimum 5 years experience as a Project Manager within an IT development environment
- Agile and Scrum Methodologies
- Project Management Professional (PMP) / PRINCE II certification
- Analytical skills or experience would be an added advantage
- Process Management experience would be an added advantage
- Telecommunications experience would be beneficial
Behavioural and Competency skills
- Strong communications skills
- Collaborative and a team player
- Ability to work under pressure, manage time and resources
- Analytical and detail orientated
- People Management Skills – A positive attitude with good organisational skills
- Innovative
- Ability to multitask
- Able to use initiative, show innovation and suggest ideas
- Must be willing to go the extra mile plus work over-time if the need arises
- Effective, objective decision maker
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.