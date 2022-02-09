Ricoh acquires Axon Ivy to boost digital services portfolio

Ricoh has acquired Axon Ivy, giving Ricoh customers direct access to the company’s digital process automation platform, recognised for its process automation and orchestration capabilities with low- and no-code software development features.

Axon Ivy has more than two decades of experience building software platforms and solutions that help customers achieve digital transformation.

“This deal complements our portfolio of digital services capabilities, designed to provide a seamless digital workplace experience, supporting organisations to realise new innovations, better security and increased sustainability through technology,” says Jacques van Wyk, CEO of Ricoh South Africa. “And gives all our customers access to the Axon Ivy portfolio in addition.”

Akira Oyama, executive corporate officer and president of Ricoh Digital Services Business Unit, says: “This acquisition is part of Ricoh’s strategic investment for the growth of our Digital Services business.

“It enhances Ricoh’s capabilities to further support customers around the world with their digital transformation needs as well as Ricoh’s market position as a digital services company.

“Axon Ivy has a trusted reputation as a true digital enabler, complete with recognition from customers, peers, and industry analysts alike. Ricoh is delighted to welcome them to our family.”

Axon Ivy will continue to operate under its existing name as a Ricoh group company and all employees of Axon Ivy will be retained. Axon Ivy will continue to provide its customers and partners the same levels of service as before.

David Mills, CEO of Ricoh Europe, adds: “We are tremendously excited about the opportunities this acquisition affords both Ricoh and our customers. From our own transformation journey as a global business services organisation with exceptional expertise in document process management, we recognised that many organisations still struggle with complex technology infrastructures and requirements for further automation beyond just ‘paper to digital’.

“This acquisition addresses just that business challenge – we continue to see a growing demand for software that isn’t constrained to just print or documents. This trend, coupled with our customers’ ambitions to move further along their digital journeys at pace, makes this a particularly exciting time in the history of Axon Ivy and Ricoh.”

Rolf Gebhard Stephan, CEO of Axon Ivy, says: ”I see tremendous value in becoming part of the Ricoh global family. We have built one of the most reliable and easy to use digital process automation platform and have a very successful track record in Central Europe.

“While we will retain our core strengths of technology and agility, we will benefit from Ricoh’s access to all major markets around the world. My team and I look forward to the prospect of Axon Ivy becoming a global leader in the digital automation space.”