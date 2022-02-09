Risk and Security Analyst

Feb 9, 2022

Strengths

  • The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility and run with an activity/task
  • Good analytical skills
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills
  • Ability to simplify complex items
  • Ability to influence
  • The ability to form sound relationships with management and colleagues
  • Creative, lateral, and logical thinker
  • Enquiring mind
  • Attention to detail
  • The ability to make quick, sound decisions
  • Team player
  • Consider the bigger picture as well as the detail, when making decisions
  • Strong problem solving, effective planning and organizational skills
  • Be motivating, inspiring and influential.
  • Above all, be passionate about what you do

Qualifications and key competencies

  • Minimum Matric
  • Formal tertiary qualification will be to your advantage in the field of security
  • CISSP certification or cybersecurity certification will be to your advantage
  • Experience in security architecture will be to your advantage
  • +- 1-3 Years of experience in cybersecurity, information security and risk, audit & compliance
  • Exposure to risk and security principles/ guidelines/ implementations
  • Understanding of risk and security threats
  • Understand of PCI, Popia and other compliance

Responsibilities

  • You will be responsible for performing various activities relating to Information Security and Risk Management to support the IT Risk, Security and Audit Function. These activities may include ensuring:
  • Security related legal and regulatory requirements are embedded in the management of IT and IT operations
  • Risk and Security Awareness within the company
  • Risk and Security industry threat analysis and alerting into the company
  • Approved risk & security policies and related standards and controls are maintained and implemented across environments
  • Information security, security awareness & compliance maturity is improved
  • Building an information & cybersecurity capability across the company environments
  • Provide on-going security, risk, awareness, audit, and compliance support within the company.
  • Coordinate operational input and produce monthly reports
  • Coordinate compliance activities such as PCI and Popia

