Scrum Master (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A rapidly growing Retail Analytics Tech Company in Joburg seeks an ambitious & solutions-driven Scrum Master to ensure the flawless execution of multiple exciting projects. You will take charge of the direction, coordination, implementation, executive, control and completion of the projects. You will also be responsible for schedules, resources and deliverables for all projects involving the Data Department, monitoring the team (both internal and external) ensuring goals and objectives are met, while having knowledge of the larger landscape without neglecting granular details while tracking project health & staying alert for risk and resolving issues as they arise.

DUTIES:

Plan, schedule, document and administration of projects.

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects.

Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget.

Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility.

Ensure resource availability and allocation.

Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress.

Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project costs using appropriate verification techniques.

Measure project performance using appropriate tools and techniques.

Report and escalate to management as needed.

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders.

Perform Risk Management to minimize project risks.

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors.

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Support the Head of Data and Data team to deliver data projects and responsibilities.

Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project.

Track project performance, specifically to analyse the successful completion of short and long-term goals.

Develop comprehensive project plans to be shared with clients as well as other staff members.

Use and continually develop leadership skills.

Perform other related duties as assigned.

Develop spreadsheets, diagrams and process maps to document needs.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications

Grade 12/Matric.

BSc. Degree in Mathematics, Computer Science or similar or 5-10) years of demonstrable experience.

Project Management qualifications such as Project Management Professional (PMP) or PRINCE II and SCRUM Project Management principles.

Experience/Skills

Proven 5 10 years work experience as a Data Scientist/Engineer or Software Engineer in a Big Data company that migrated into a Scrum Master role.

Proven 3-6 years work experience – Project Management and Planning. Successful record of implementing new systems and processes with measurable results. Process Improvement/Tweaking. Knowledge of file management and other administrative procedures. Technical fluency and being comfortable discussing and prioritising technical workstreams to meet high-level business objectives.

Implementation of Agile methodologies to Data Science / Data Engineering projects.

Skilled at planning Risk Management and Change Management.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication (verbal and written) communication skills.

Ability to work to tight deadlines.

Solid organisational skills, including multitasking, detail and time-management.

Attention to detail.

Excellent decision-making and leadership capabilities.

Critical thinking and problem solving.

Conflict resolution experience.

Adaptability.

Able to tolerate stress, work within tight deadlines with minimal supervision.

COMMENTS:

