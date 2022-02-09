Senior BI Developer

Qualifications:
- 7+ years of proven experience in Full Microsoft BI Stack Framework as a BI Developer
- Relevant Information Technology Degree or Diploma.
Requirements
- Full BI Development Cycle (End to end implementation of DW and BI projects)
- In-depth understanding of database management systems, OLAP, and ETL framework
- SSIS at an advanced level for Data integration
- SQL database for table creation and data optimization
- SSAS and Tabular services for the presentation layer
- Advanced TSQL to write complex queries
- Data Warehouse design (dimensional modeling, architecture, data mining)
- Translate business needs to technical specifications
- Designing, developing, deploy, documenting, and maintaining BI solutions
- Design and develop data mappings and ETL scripts
- Dashboarding with Power BI
- Evaluate and improve existing BI systems, tools, maintenance, and procedures
- Designing and implementing reporting solutions
- Aligning Key Performance Indicators, reporting, and analytics.
- Develop and Update Business & Technical documentation
- Writing relational and multidimensional database queries
- Debugging, monitoring, and troubleshooting BI solutions
Responsibilities:
- Understand and implement effective strategies for data management, design, and reporting
- Lead Data Architecture projects: Identity, research and recommend new technologies and tools that will help improve current process efficiencies.
- Develop expertise in QlikView Business Intelligence platform (QlikView) using all its functionalities including Power BI API integration via REST API calls to Power BI Desktop portal/Desktop application.
- The use of custom web services on the Azure cloud platform will be an added advantage.
- Learn how to use all available features of QlikView Desktop Portal or Desktop application such as reports, dashboards, etc.
- Create applications based on business needs
Required Skills:
- Working knowledge on translating business needs into technical specifications.
- Strong analytical, troubleshooting skills, and root-cause analysis.
- Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel (pivot tables, formulas).
- Experience building business reports using Excel, Microsoft BI toolset and Qlik Sense
- General user assistance and training as required.
- Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
- Will be required to perform all listed functions for the company