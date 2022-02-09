Senior BI Developer

Feb 9, 2022

Qualifications:

  • 7+ years of proven experience in Full Microsoft BI Stack Framework as a BI Developer
  • Relevant Information Technology Degree or Diploma.

Requirements

  • Full BI Development Cycle (End to end implementation of DW and BI projects)
  • In-depth understanding of database management systems, OLAP, and ETL framework
  • SSIS at an advanced level for Data integration
  • SQL database for table creation and data optimization
  • SSAS and Tabular services for the presentation layer
  • Advanced TSQL to write complex queries
  • Data Warehouse design (dimensional modeling, architecture, data mining)
  • Translate business needs to technical specifications
  • Designing, developing, deploy, documenting, and maintaining BI solutions
  • Design and develop data mappings and ETL scripts
  • Dashboarding with Power BI
  • Evaluate and improve existing BI systems, tools, maintenance, and procedures
  • Designing and implementing reporting solutions
  • Aligning Key Performance Indicators, reporting, and analytics.
  • Develop and Update Business & Technical documentation
  • Writing relational and multidimensional database queries
  • Debugging, monitoring, and troubleshooting BI solutions

Responsibilities:

  • Understand and implement effective strategies for data management, design, and reporting
  • Lead Data Architecture projects: Identity, research and recommend new technologies and tools that will help improve current process efficiencies.
  • Develop expertise in QlikView Business Intelligence platform (QlikView) using all its functionalities including Power BI API integration via REST API calls to Power BI Desktop portal/Desktop application.
  • The use of custom web services on the Azure cloud platform will be an added advantage.
  • Learn how to use all available features of QlikView Desktop Portal or Desktop application such as reports, dashboards, etc.
  • Create applications based on business needs

Required Skills:

  • Working knowledge on translating business needs into technical specifications.
  • Strong analytical, troubleshooting skills, and root-cause analysis.
  • Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel (pivot tables, formulas).
  • Experience building business reports using Excel, Microsoft BI toolset and Qlik Sense
  • General user assistance and training as required.
  • Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
  • Will be required to perform all listed functions for the company

Learn more/Apply for this position