Senior PHP Developer at Headhunters

Our client requires an experienced PHP developer with strong leadership and software development skills to help us grow the development team and scale our application from 10k companies to 100k.

We’re looking for someone with a great attitude whose keen to help others grow while building something both they and our users love.

This is a WFH (work from home) position.

Responsibilities

Build simple and intuitive interfaces

Build various algorithms and integrations

Design and develop a secure and scalable API

Design and develop robust and reliable data structures

Hire and train a small and diverse team of developers

Collaborate across teams on product strategy

Learn and grow with the company

Requirements

5+ years coding experience

Experience working with SPAs

Strong PHP knowledge and skills

Strong information security knowledge

Strong time management and delegation skills

Customer-focused

Learning mindset

Bonus

Experience with Slim or Laravel

Experience with Angular, React or Vue

Experience working with startups

Benefits

Be part of a small, dedicated team making a positive impact on the South African economy

Contribute to the ongoing growth of a successful startup and deliver a truly great product

Flexible hours and remote work optional

FYI – Tech Stack

Our client utilises a LAMP stack (Linux, AngularJS, MySQL and PHP).

