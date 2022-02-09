Senior RPA Developer

We’re searching for an experienced and versatile RPA developer. This role offers exposure to one of the most prestigious robotics teams in the country. The successful candidate must meet the below requirements.

Experience

Overall 5-8 years of experience in Software development involving workflow automation, developing and implementation of Innovation and RPA/AI solutions

At least 5 years of hands-on experience with RPA tools and cognitive platforms such as UiPath, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere

Experience in any of the programming languages like C/C++, Python, VB Script, Ruby, Java, JS, .Net.

Basic programming knowledge on HTML, JavaScript (or any scripting language)

Able to design technical specification documents for RPA Projects

Solution and Integration architecture experience, API and Web services, Platform integration

Experience in working with consuming APIs for data transfer and retrievals

Evaluate offerings from all major vendors as well as bespoke solutions

Compiling technology R&D, Feasibility & Impact study, Business Case assessment and comparison reports on latest technologies

Experience with Agile development methodology

Experience in implementing bots in UiPath Orchestrator

Experience setting up best engineering practices for UiPath implementation

Experience in analyzing enterprise business processes and identifying opportunities for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions to improve customer productivity

Must be able to provide high-level effort estimate and solution design for a given business process

Good knowledge of DOM, HTML, and hands-on experience in UI like JavaScript/JQuery

Strong SQL knowledge on any RDBMS platform (Oracle, SQL Server)

Strong debugging skills, experience in handling Prod/UAT issues, knowledge of testing tools, and exception handling.

Good knowledge of XML, XSD, XPath, JSON, understanding of RESTful API

Must know how to Install and maintain Orchestrator, Insights and Automation HUB

Experience in cloud native development which includes DevOps, continuous delivery, microservices and containers

Experience with Python programming

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related discipline with a minimum of 5-8 years of related experience;

Certified UiPath professional, minimum 4+ years of hands-on experience in UiPath implementation,

1 Year experience as UiPath Tech Lead role for at least one year

Alternatively, a Master’s degree in similar disciplines with a minimum of 5 year of related experience; or PhD with a minimum of 3 year of related experience in similar disciplines

Desired Skills:

RPA

C/C++

Python

VB Script

Ruby

Java

.Net.

HTML

JavaScript

DOM

XML

XSD

XPath

JSON

Learn more/Apply for this position